NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.

Robertson County Schools will be closed Tuesday, but daycares will be open during normal hours.

All Cheatham County Schools will be closed Tuesday, while daycares will be open during hours as well. Athletic games will be played if teams have enough healthy players, according to the school district.

The school district said all Cheatham County Schools will be closed Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving. Classes are set to resume Monday, Nov. 28.

News to is tracking school closings throughout Middle Tennessee and will update this story as new closings are announced.