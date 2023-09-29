NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In search of the perfect pumpkin this year? There are plenty of places to find the ideal gourd this fall across Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pumpkin patches, the locations listed below also offer a host of activities to carve up some family-friendly fun this October.

When: Now through Oct. 31 (Open daily 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Where: 185 Wilkerson Lane, Portland, TN 37148

Bottom View Farm’s Fall Fest is underway! The farm offers train rides, hay rides to the pumpkin patch, pillow jump, and other activities.

Admission is $10 per person, children 2 and under can get in for free! Each paid admission gets a small pumpkin. Schools are also welcome and teachers receive free admission when attending with a class.

When: Now through Oct. 31 (Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day – weather permitting)

Where: 1425 Hwy 76, Clarksville, TN 37043

You can get yourself a pumpkin (there are plenty of options to choose from), explore the corn maze, and so much more at Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze. Just make sure you bring cash or a check when you go.

When: Now through Oct. 29 (hours vary)

Where: 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville, TN 37205

Cheekwood Harvest returns in 2023 with an “explosion of the classic favorite orange pumpkins.” The annual festival features a long list of activities for the whole family. Take a photo in Pumpkin Village, walk along the scarecrow trail, and enjoy some tunes in the beer garden. And this year, check out the new P’mumkin topiary!

When: Now – Oct. 28 (Days and times vary)

Where: 454 Highland Ridge Road, Estill Springs, TN 37330

The family-run Grandaddy’s Farm offers pumpkins, hay rides, a corn maze, pig races, animal corrals, and more!

When: Sept. 30 – Oct. 30 – Days and times vary (Check out the schedule here)

Where: 1974 New Hwy 96 W, Franklin, TN 37064

A trip to Gentry’s Farm can send you home with a little bit of extra knowledge to go along with your pumpkin. The working farm has activities centered around making memories and creating fun educational opportunities. For a full list of activities, click here.

When: Now through Oct. 29 (hours vary)

Where: 1765 Martins Chapel Church Road, Springfield, TN 37172

Head down to Honeysuckle Hill Farm to grab a pumpkin, navigate the corn maze, catch a singing chicken show, see the skeleton band, and take in a pig race (the farm’s website lists Squeely Nelson and Leigh Ann Porkrines as just some of the racers you can see…how can you say no to that?), and more!

When: Open Fri. – Sun. all October long, starting Oct. 7 (hours vary by day)

Where: 542 Fire Tower Road, Dickson, TN 37055

Keller’s Farm has plenty of pumpkins to pick, but outside of the patch, the farm features kid-friendly zip lines, a barrel train, a corn maze, and more! Check out their Facebook page for any last-minute closings due to weather.

When: Now through Oct. 29 (hours vary)

Where: 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN 37060

Lucky Ladd Farms was voted Middle Tennessee’s best fall festival in 2022 and has even been named the “#1 pumpkin patch in Tennessee” by the Travel Channel in recent years. You can explore the corn maze, grab a caramel apple, and pick the perfect pumpkin all in one day.

The farm’s website recommends getting tickets in advance since they can’t guarantee entry to walk-ups if tickets are sold out.

When: Saturdays (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.) & Sundays (12 p.m. – 8 p.m.) through Oct. 29

Where: 7526 Swift Road, Greenbrier, TN 37073

In addition to the titular corn maze & pumpkin patch, Shuckle’s “Super Mega Ride-N-Slide” returns bolstering the “latest in slide technology” and runs 150 feet. You’re encouraged to get your tickets online as walk-ups may not be guaranteed entry depending on attendance limits.

When: Open Thurs. – Sun. now through Oct. 29 (hours vary by day)

Where: 8653 Rocky Fork Road, Smyrna, TN 37167

In addition to the pumpkin patch, the family-run Walden Pumpkin Farm also offers family-friendly activities all season long.

As always, you will want to check the forecast before heading out to a local pumpkin patch.