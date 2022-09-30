NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In search of the perfect pumpkin this year? There are plenty of places to find the ideal gourd this fall across Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pumpkin patches, the locations listed below also offer a host of activities to carve up some family-friendly fun this October.

Bottom View Farm

When: Now through October 31 (Open daily 8a – 4p)

Where: 185 Wilkerson Lane, Portland, TN 37148

Bottom View Farm’s Fall Fest is underway! Come for the pumpkin patch—stay for the “World’s Longest Rolled-Hay Maze,” train rides, and something called a “Jumping Pillow.” Schools are also welcome and teachers receive free admission when attending with a class.

Learn more about Bottom View Farms.

Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

When: Open 9a – 6p every day (weather permitting) until November 1

Where: 1425 Hwy 76, Clarksville, TN 37043

Get yourself a pumpkin, explore the corn maze, and so much more at Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze. Just make sure you bring cash or a check when you go.

Learn more about Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze.

Cheekwood Harvest

When: Now through October 30 (hours vary)

Where: 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville, TN 37205

You can “celebrate all things fall” during Cheekwood Harvest 2022. The annual festival features a long list of activities for the whole family. The usual sights and sounds are available, with a third pumpkin house being added to the Pumpkin Village landscape. A total of 10,000 pumpkins—yes, 10,000—and 3,000 mums are featured in this year’s display.

Gentry’s Farm

When: Opens in October – Days and times vary (Check out the schedule here)

Where: 1974 New Hwy 96 W, Franklin, TN 37064

A trip to Gentry’s Farm can send you home with a little bit of extra knowledge to go along with your pumpkin. The working farm has activities centered around making memories and creating fun educational opportunities: “Rather than carnival rides and petting zoos, we focus on hands-on learning and imaginative play.”

Learn more about Gentry’s Farm.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm

When: Now through October 30 (hours vary)

Where: 1765 Martins Chapel Church Road, Springfield, TN 37172

Honeysuckle Hill Farm is celebrating 20 years and you can join in! Grab a pumpkin, navigate the corn maze, take in a pig race (the farm’s website lists Squeely Nelson and Leigh Ann Porkrines as just some of the racers you can see…how can you say no to that?), and more!

Learn more about Honeysuckle Hill Farm.

Keller’s Farm

When: Open Fri. – Sun. all October long (hours vary by day)

Where: 542 Fire Tower Road, Dickson, TN 37055

Keller’s Farm has plenty of pumpkins to pick from—even pickled ones! Outside of the patch, the farm features kid-friendly zip lines, a barrel train, a corn maze, and more!

Learn more about Keller’s Farm.

Lucky Ladd Farms

When: Now through November 5 (hours vary)

Where: 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN 37060

In previous years, Lucky Ladd Farms has been voted Middle Tennessee’s best fall festival and has even been named the “#1 pumpkin patch in Tennessee” by the Travel Channel. You can explore the corn maze, grab a caramel apple, and pick the perfect pumpkin all in one day. The farm’s website recommends getting tickets in advance since they can’t guarantee entry to walk-ups if tickets are sold out.

Learn more about Lucky Ladd Farms.

Shuckle’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

When: Saturdays (10a – 9p) & Sundays (12p – 8p) through October 30

Where: 7526 Swift Road, Greenbrier, TN 37073

In addition to the titular corn maze & pumpkin patch, Shuckle’s has added a “Super Mega Ride-N-Slide” for this year that runs 150 feet. You’re encouraged to get your tickets online as walk-ups may not be guaranteed entry depending on attendance limits.

Learn more about Shuckle’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch.

Walden Pumpkin Farm

When: Open Thurs. – Sun. all October long (hours vary by day)

Where: 8653 Rocky Fork Road, Smyrna, TN 37167

In addition to the pumpkin patch, Walden Pumpkin Farm offers family-friendly activities all season long.

Learn more about Walden Pumpkin Farm.

As always, you will want to check the forecast before heading out to a local pumpkin patch.