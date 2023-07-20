HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As strong storms move through Middle Tennessee, Nashville and Hendersonville residents are reporting multiple power outages, as well as downed power lines and trees.

Nashville Electric Service’s outage map shows thousands of customers without power around Hendersonville, as well as smaller clusters of outages in the northern and northeastern parts of the county. Around 5,000 residents near Old Hickory Lake are without power, as are another 1,411 customers near Mt. Juliet around Old Lebanon Road.

Reports of downed trees and power lines are also coming in from the Mt. Juliet area, according to area law enforcement. Mt. Juliet Police tweeted Hillview Drive and Faulkner Lane were both closed due to downed power lines and trees. There was also widespread wind damage reported throughout the city, according to the police.

Emergency crews are reportedly on the scene in those areas, and NES is recommended customers to avoid the area in order to allow crews to work repairing lines and restoring power.

Sanders Ferry Road near Imperial Boulevard in Hendersonville is currently closed due to the downed trees and power lines. One report said a tree fell onto and crushed a house on Raintree Drive.

As the storms moved southeast, Duck River Electric Membership Corporation reported more than 1,400 customers without power in the Manchester area, as of shortly before 2 p.m. DREMC teams have been monitoring the area for outages, which are automatically sent to electric crews so they can begin work on repairs and restoration of service.

In Cannon County, a carport in Bradyville was reported as “destroyed,” and a mini barn was flipped over on Highway 53 at Simpson Road.

Middle Tennessee Electric showed 351 Wilson County customers without electricity, 953 in Cannon County, 138 in Rutherford County and 93 in Williamson County as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday. All outages were reported on the company’s online outage map.

Up in Montgomery County, all offices at the Veterans Plaza are currently closed, due to a lack of electricity, county officials announced.

The Plaza and around 1,000 homes and businesses lost power shortly before 12:30, according to Communications Director Michelle Newell. Reportedly a tree came down on Central Avenue that caused issues with a power line, she added.

“It is unknown when power will be completely restored. All County offices at Veterans Plaza are expected to be open during regular business hours tomorrow,” Newell said in the announcement.