CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In August, Clarksville Police reported more than a dozen motorcycle crashes, several of which were deadly or left riders with serious injuries. As a result, authorities are now asking drivers to be safe, slow down, and look twice.

After talking with several motorcycle riders, they all brought up distracted driving as a cause of concern.

“Drivers can’t see us,” Michael Strange said. “If they would take a moment and be more considerate, we would all be safer on the roads.”

Strange is an avid motorcyclist who has been involved in two crashes that resulted in injury. He has also lost friends in wrecks, so he encourages people to be patient when a motorcycle is in front of or behind them.

Safety advocates continue to push the motto, “Look twice… save a life.”

Dwayne Stamper is the president of the Look Twice Save a Life Foundation. He lost a friend in a motorcycle crash and has worked to bring awareness to safety.

“One of the main reasons for so many crashes are cell phones,” Stamper said. “I don’t care if it’s to change the song you don’t like or to ignore a text message, just put down that cell phone.”

To learn more about the foundation, click here.