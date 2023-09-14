NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old man, who was caught with videos of two underage girls using the bathroom and thousands of other images of child pornography, received a lengthy prison sentence on Thursday.

Edward Alan Kuiper, of Watertown, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the attempted production, production and possession of child pornography, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry Leventis announced.

In 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kuiper repeatedly victimized two girls who were under the age of 12 and took several “sexually explicit” videos of the girls. In one instance, he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom and took videos of both girls using the bathroom.

Kuiper kept those videos on his phone along with over 8,000 images and at least 1,500 videos that investigators said constituted child pornography.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2021 on two counts of attempted production of child pornography, four counts of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography. On Nov. 28, 2022, he pled guilty to all seven counts.

“Today’s sentence ensures that the defendant will not pose a risk to children for at least the next three decades,” Leventis said. “We are grateful for the excellent work done in this case by our partners at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.”

The case was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Since then, the number of cases and defendants prosecuted by United States Attorney’s Offices has increased by nearly 40%.

“The sentencing of this predator validates HSI’s commitment to investigate and prosecute those who sexually exploit the innocence of our children,” said HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud. “We must remain vigilant as digital technology makes it easier for criminals to engage in this type of deviant behavior. We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to target those who prey upon the vulnerability of our children.”