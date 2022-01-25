NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee man was sentenced Monday to 35 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Back in October 2017, Joshua Hendon, 36, and his wife Lori Hendon were indicted on conspiracy to produce child pornography, nine counts of child pornography production, and possession of child pornography.

Hendon pleaded guilty to all charges in 2019 and admitted that he was a registered sex offender when he moved to Minor Hill, Tennessee in the fall of 2015. The state Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a release, Hendon and his wife befriended a family of two minor girls under 12-years-old and their father who was disabled and struggled to care for them. Both children visited Hendon’s home regularly where Lori took care of them.

The DOJ said Joshua began communicating with the girls over the Kik app and convinced the younger of the teen girls to send him explicit photos.

“During one Kik chat conversation, the girl offered to send explicit photos in an effort to avoid having Joshua physically molest her,” the release stated.

Lori would also take photos of the girls when they were nude and taking baths in their home, authorities said.

Officials conducted a search of Joshua’s phone and other electronic devices and found numerous images of child pornography, including more than 30 sexually explicit images of the two girls. During forensic interviews, the girls disclosed that Joshua had touched them inappropriately.

Lori’s case is pending at the time.