PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have released the identity of a man found dead near a Putnam County boat ramp on Wednesday.

The body of Spencer Harville, 40, of Putnam County, was found floating in the water at Center Hill Lake.

Two TWRA agents were in the area of the Hickey Boat Ramp on a training mission when they came upon a body floating in the water. They contacted the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, which then took over the investigation.

Authorities are now conducting an investigation into what led up to the Baxter, Tennessee man’s death.

Harville’s vehicle was found parked near the boat ramp.

His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy.

Anyone who had been in contact with Harville over the past few days is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 528-8484.