NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after investigators said they found more than 100 sexual images of minors on his phone and Google accounts.

On Aug. 23 and 25th, 2021, police said they were alerted to a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Information that led to the cyber tip reportedly came from a tech storage provider for the Verizon Cloud. Then on Dec. 9, 2021, Google alerted authorities to an account that had hundreds of inappropriate sexual images of children and toddlers.

Stephen Gilland (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The tips reportedly led officials to a number with a “615” area code, which investigators traced back to Stephen Gilland, 51. A warrant said officers were able to gain access to Gilland’s accounts and found more than 25 sexual images of minors, and more than 100 images on his Google account.

Gilland was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.