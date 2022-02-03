NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the winter weather approaches, Middle Tennesseans are making it a priority to get prepared with winter gear going fast.

News 2 took a quick trip to the Tractor Supply on Lebanon Pike.

“We’ve been pretty busy,” said Jamie Breedlove, Assistant Manager at the store. “We’re ready to sell.”

Breedlove said she saw about a 10% – 20% increase in customers Thursday, likely due to the forecast.

“The biggest things we’re being asked about is the salt melt, propane, heating supplies, dog food, other animal feeds, heating pellets and winter gear,” she said.

Some items are more popular than others, but Breedlove said their store is still well-stocked.

“Propane is really big right now a lot of people use it for their heating so they’re coming in filling their propane tanks and getting ready for that,” Breedlove said. “With ice, we’ll see generators being sold more just bc the potential of power outages things like that.”

Though this certain Tractor Supply is pretty well stocked, keep in mind, that will not be the case for all Middle Tennessee stores. News 2 called around and many stores noted they’re running low on ice/salt melt.