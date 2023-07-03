NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you look up at the sky on July 4, you’re bound to see fireworks almost everywhere, but that doesn’t mean they’re legal everywhere.

Laws regulating fireworks depend on the county and city; the rules vary across Middle Tennessee.

In Goodlettsville, it’s only legal to buy and light up fireworks on the Sumner County side of the city. However, customers from areas where fireworks are forbidden—including Davidson County—still flock to stores like Hee Haw Fireworks, which has been in business for 50 years.

“I’d say sales have been a little slower this year, but they’ve picked up; they’ve picked up pretty good,” employee John Cox said.

In June, Metro Council shot down an ordinance presented by Metro Councilman Dave Rosenberg that would have permitted fireworks in Davidson County during certain dates and times in an attempt to take the burden off firefighters and police who frequently respond to calls about illegal fireworks on July 4.

“Here, [fireworks] are right across the county line, so people [buy and use them], and there’s no way we can stop them from doing it,” Rosenberg said.

While the ordinance failed in Nashville, Hendersonville city officials passed a similar measure to legalize fireworks in 2019, permitting them from July 1 through 3 from 10 am to 10 pm, July 4 from 10 am to 11 pm, and Dec. 31 from 10 am through Jan. 1 at 1 am.

However, legalizing fireworks has not had a major effect on the number of calls the Hendersonville Fire Department receives, according to the fire chief, Scotty Bush.

“We still have some complaints from folks, and even though it is legal to shoot them now in Hendersonville it has not changed the amount of calls we have,” Bush said. “On an average basis, we can have anywhere from 12 to 15 [calls] a day. On July 4th, I don’t know if that changes for us.”

The chief said thanks to the recent rain, he hopes there are fewer injuries and fires caused by fireworks this year. Despite that, Bush still urges residents to be safe when lighting fireworks.

“We just encourage folks to be really smart when they’re shooting fireworks,” Bush said. “We’re not saying not to shoot them, we just encourage you to be super, super safe, and if you’re in doubt, always let the professionals do it. They do a much better show than most neighborhoods.”