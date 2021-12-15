BIG ROCK, Tn. (WKRN)- A Middle Tennessee father is thanking God for protecting him and his son during Friday night’s deadly tornado.

Richard Freeman and his three-year-old son live 25 miles west of Clarksville in Big Rock, TN. It’s a small community, but several people there consider each other family.

“I was watching the news and knew it was time to grab the baby and get to shelter,” Freeman said.

Freeman and his son ran into a nearby storm shelter that he made out of a shipping container. As the storm went over, Freeman held his son as tight as he could to protect him from the storm. He told News 2 that he wasn’t going to let anything happen to his son.

“On top of the shelter is a guardian angel statue that protected us,” Freeman says. “My son, horses and dog are all okay, and that’s what truly matters.”

After the storm passed, Freeman said he could no longer recognize his home. The roof of his house was blown off, with heavy water damage inside.

His barn was destroyed, trees scattered across the property with a few on top of his trucks and the wind was so strong that it unscrewed a light bulb from a light on a shelter.

The day after the storm, Freeman started to receive help from his neighbors. Several people brought their chainsaws, food and gave him comfort.

“Stewart County is full of love,” Jimbo Riner said. “We are here for each other and through this, we are honoring the Lord.”

Freeman told News 2 his son is doing well and still remembers what happened but is taking it ok. He is very thankful for all the help and support people have shown him and his family.

If you would like to donate to Freeman’s GoFundMe, click here.