NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Supreme Court of the United States has voted to end affirmative action in college and university admissions. This changes the landscape of how students are admitted to higher education.

“The affirmative action decision is going to result in fewer minorities being enrolled in primarily white institutions,” Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth said.

Meharry’s historic history serves as a reminder of a dark past in America, where African Americans could not attend certain schools. The institution opened the door for countless minority health professionals. This change in academic admission is causing Meharry to adjust their procedures.

“We will have to look at things like emotional intelligence, socio-economic status, and whether or not they are first generation college students,” Hildreth said. “We have to be more specific and more focused on how we evaluate candidates.”

According to ABC News, Chief Justice John Roberts believes that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, the two universities at the center of the case, violated the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. This stops any state from making or enforcing any law that lessens the privileges or immunities of U.S. citizens.

The group leading the removal of affirmative action is Students for Fair Admissions, who argues that this is discriminatory against white and Asian students. Area schools explained how this ruling doesn’t affect them because their admissions process is different.

“At WKU, our admission decisions are based on an applicant’s academic achievement,” Western Kentucky University Director of Media Relations Jace Lux said. “They don’t incorporate demographic characteristics, including race, when determining an applicant’s eligibility for admission.”

As higher learning institutions adjust to this new admissions world, Hildreth stressed the importance of diversity in academic settings.

“They seem to be declaring by their decision, that racism and race no longer matters in the United States,” Hildreth explained. “Certainly a day will come when that is true, but we are not there yet.”

To learn more about the Supreme Court’s decision, click here.