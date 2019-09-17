Middle Tennessee veterans take Honor Flight to nation’s capital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Every year dozens of Middle Tennessee veterans board a flight from Nashville to D.C. for a day filled with sight seeing and reminiscing on years past.

This year, the Honor Flight took 24 veterans from WWII, The Korean War and Vietnam.

While in Washington the veterans will visit the World War II Memorial as well as the Korean and Vietnam Memorials.

They will also see the Marine Corps Iwo Jima Memorial, the Air Force Memorial and the Pentagon. They will get to watch the changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

They then stop at Ft. Myer for supper with the Post Commander and her staff before returning to Tennessee.

Several members of the Tennessee Congressional delegation typically great the group at the memorials or join them for supper.

The Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee is part of a national network of Honor Flights that take World War II, Korean War and other veterans to Washington D.C. at no cost to the veterans to see their war memorials.