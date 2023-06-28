HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After raising money for their installment, one woman has helped bring the first Safe Haven Baby Box to Middle Tennessee.

On Tuesday, June 27, the city of Hendersonville voted to approve installing the first Safe Haven Baby Box in Middle Tennessee.

The boxes act as an option for mothers to safely surrender their child if needed without any questions asked. Built into the exterior wall of a fire station or hospital, the boxes immediately alert officials when a baby is placed inside.

In fact, the state’s first baby box, installed in Knoxville, was used for the first time last month. On May 27, shortly after midnight, crew members at the Knoxville Fire Department Station 17 found a healthy baby boy in the Baby Box. The boy is believed to have been less than 30 minutes old when he was placed in the box.

Silvanna Francescutti, of Hendersonville, advocated for the baby boxes to be in Middle Tennessee after raising money for their installment.

During Tuesday’s night meeting, Francescutti detailed what would make Middle Tennessee’s baby box different from all other others that are already installed in the state.

“Now what makes this different from pretty much every other model, which I absolutely love, is that it comes with a 24/7 license counselor,” said Francescutti, “So, anybody within the community can call that number within the Nashville area and around, and so if you know somebody who needs help, then can use that line and it can prevent child abandonment.”

According to city leaders, the plan is to install the baby box at Hendersonville Fire Department Station 5 on Retreat Road.

The cost to install the box is around $23,000, and the majority of the funds have been raised. If you like to donate to the project, click here.