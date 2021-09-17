Middle Tennessee teacher wins big on Wheel of Fortune

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Decatur County middle school teacher spun for big prizes on an episode of Wheel of Fortune Thursday night.

And although Emily Keeton didn’t win the game, she walked away with a trip to Barbados.

Keeton grew up watching the game show with her great aunt Helen. She decided she would apply to be a contestant this summer, and to her surprise, she was picked to be a part of Wheel’s “teacher week.”

“I will never forget walking up to Sony Productions that day and I was just like, ‘oh, I’m a little girl from Bath Springs. I have no business being here.’ And I just thought, oh my gosh, I mean it was a very surreal moment, but a fun moment.” said Keeton.

Keeton lost in a tight game on the last puzzle to a teacher in California, but said she will never forget the experience.

Supporters at UT Martin, where Keeton is an adjunct instructor, gathered together for a watch party.

Keeton made the trip out to Los Angeles with two friends for filming.