PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual tradition is returning to Portland this Mother’s Day weekend!

On Friday, Portland kicked off its 82nd annual Strawberry Festival with fireworks and a concert with performances by Rubiks Groove.

The main event takes place on Saturday, May 13. More than 200 vendors will be set up outside of Portland High School and Generation Church.

Event Director Kristin Daughtry told News 2 that Valeria Suddrath, a junior at Gallatin High School, was named as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Strawberry Festival.

Daughtry said the teen is a huge fan of the festival and is excited to be a play a role in this year’s activites.

“She loves everything Portland, especially the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival and our mascot, Patch. Valerie says she is our biggest super fan (and she is)! Valerie also loves animals and has gotten involved with FFA. She is so excited for this year’s festival and to be the Grand Marshal!”

The event’s festivities will include a pancake breakfast, Strawberry Stride 5K Walk/Run at Portland High School, magic shows on the North Russell stage, a parade and of course –strawberries.

Free shuttles will be available from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to help with parking. Shuttle service will be suspended during the parade which begins at 4 p.m.

For more information about the festival, click here.