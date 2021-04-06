Middle Tennessee shows support for ailing rapper DMX

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Support for rapper DMX continues as he is reportedly on life support following a heart attack.

A crowd gathered outside his hospital in New York Monday to chant his name and offer up prayers.

The attorney for 50-year-old DMX, whose given name is Earl Simmons, said the rapper was admitted to an intensive care unit over the weekend.

(Courtesy: Lattitude Studio South)

DMX has released seven albums during his long career, received three GRAMMY nominations and sold more than 30 million records.

Recently, he spent time recording at Lattitude Studio South in Lieper’s Fork. The studio asked for prayers for DMX’s recovery.

The Nashville Predators also sent well wishes to the rapper, whose 1999 hit Party Up (In Here) is the official song of the Preds’ power play.