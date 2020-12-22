Middle Tennessee shelters searching for foster families ahead of holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Animal Care and Control and the Williamson County Animal Center are asking for the public’s help in finding all their animals a home for the holidays, even if it is just temporary.

All they want for Christmas is a home.

“We have adult dogs, different size dogs, we’ve got kittens, like this little guy,” said Dr. Staci Cannon with Metro Animal Care and Control. “We have adult cats as well. We even have some rabbits that need to go to foster homes. It just depends on what the community is in need of and what they have brought us next week.”

While Metro Animal Care and Control and the Williamson County Animal Center work very hard to make their animals comfy and cozy while they wait to be adopted, there is nothing like being out in an actual home.

“Whenever our animals go to foster homes, we learned so much about their personalities and about their individual needs. And it really helps us to be able to find them the right adoptive home, sometimes their foster parents decide to adopt them and we love that that works out great for everybody. But also, the foster parents play a really important role in helping us to make the best match for them,” said Dr. Cannon.

So that when their forever family does come along, these pets will be ready to go.

“We have animals that are in need of all different lengths of time of fostering. So even if you can only help for a week or so, definitely send us an email and let us know because we have a pet that would be right for your family,” said Dr. Cannon.

Here’s how it works:

To foster with Metro Animal Care and Control, email Foster.MACC@Nashville.gov. To foster with the Williamson County Animal Center, fill out an application on their website, www.adoptwcac.org. Both organizations provide everything you need, from food to leashes and even crates. All you have to give them is a warm place to snuggle.

The deadline to participate in Operation Silent Night is Dec. 23, 2020. Both shelters are closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.