NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Later this month, some Tennessee students will be heading back into the classroom for the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Many more districts will wait until the beginning of August to call school back in session.
Here are when school districts in Middle Tennessee will head back to school.
July
Houston County Schools – July 26
Trousdale County Schools – July 27
Coffee County Schools – Abbreviated day July 31 (First full day: Aug. 2)
August
August 1st
Fayetteville City Schools – Half day on Aug 1 (First full day: Aug. 2)
Lincoln County Schools – Half day on Aug 1 (First full day: Aug. 2)
Manchester City Schools – Aug. 1 from 8 to 9 a.m. (First full day: Aug. 3)
August 2nd
August 3rd
August 4th
Franklin Special School District – Aug. 4 for grades 1-8 (Aug. 14 first full day for Kindergarten; Aug. 21 first full day for Pre-Kindergarten)
Williamson County Schools – Aug. 4 half day for grades 1-12
August 7th
Cheatham County Schools – Abbreviated day for grades 1-9 (Aug. 8 for grades 1-12 | Aug. 14 for Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten)
Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools – Half day
Moore County Schools – Abbreviated day on Aug. 7 (First full day: Aug. 9)
Murfreesboro City Schools – Half day on Aug. 7 (First full day: Aug. 8)
Rutherford County Schools – Half day on Aug. 7 (First full day: Aug. 8)
Robertson County Schools – Half day
August 8th
Metro Nashville Public Schools