NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Later this month, some Tennessee students will be heading back into the classroom for the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Many more districts will wait until the beginning of August to call school back in session.

Here are when school districts in Middle Tennessee will head back to school.

July

Houston County Schools – July 26

Trousdale County Schools – July 27

Coffee County Schools – Abbreviated day July 31 (First full day: Aug. 2)

August

August 1st

Dickson County Schools

Fayetteville City Schools – Half day on Aug 1 (First full day: Aug. 2)

Lincoln County Schools – Half day on Aug 1 (First full day: Aug. 2)

Manchester City Schools – Aug. 1 from 8 to 9 a.m. (First full day: Aug. 3)

Sumner County Schools

Wilson County Schools

August 2nd

Humphreys County Schools

Lewis County Schools

Tullahoma City Schools

August 3rd

DeKalb County Schools

August 4th

Franklin Special School District – Aug. 4 for grades 1-8 (Aug. 14 first full day for Kindergarten; Aug. 21 first full day for Pre-Kindergarten)

Williamson County Schools – Aug. 4 half day for grades 1-12

August 7th

Cannon County Schools

Cheatham County Schools – Abbreviated day for grades 1-9 (Aug. 8 for grades 1-12 | Aug. 14 for Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten)

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools – Half day

Franklin County Schools

Moore County Schools – Abbreviated day on Aug. 7 (First full day: Aug. 9)

Murfreesboro City Schools – Half day on Aug. 7 (First full day: Aug. 8)

Rutherford County Schools – Half day on Aug. 7 (First full day: Aug. 8)

Robertson County Schools – Half day

August 8th

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Warren County Schools

August 9th

Grundy County Schools

Wayne County Schools