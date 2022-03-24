CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In an effort to stop and deter youth vaping, four Middle Tennessee school districts are joining a nationwide lawsuit against Juul Labs and Altria.

According to their lawyer, William Shinoff, they believe these companies are marketing their products to kids.

“They are creating a generation of nicotine addicts,” Shinoff says.

The Clarksville Montgomery County School System joins Humphreys County, Putnam County, Warren County, several other Tennessee school districts and school systems across 32 other states in the lawsuit.

In the past two full school years, Clarksville Montgomery County School System has seen a significant rise in kids vaping and smoking. The district told News 2 in one year they have almost doubled the amount of kids receiving citations for using these drugs.

To catch students vaping and using other drugs, they have installed smart sensors in the bathrooms. CMCSS has also applied for a grant to help buy more sensors for their schools.

Their lawyer told News 2 they are asking for a significant amount of money to address this issue.

This includes deterrents to kids using these drugs, addiction counselors to support kids that are addicted and provide money for educational programs against vaping and drugs.

This case is expected to go to court in November and Shinoff is still working to gather more school districts to join the suit.

News 2 reached out to both Juul Labs and Altria for comment and is still awaiting their answer.