Middle Tennessee school districts close to fully vaccinating educators, staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Most school districts across Middle Tennessee started vaccinating staff in February and many are just days away from administering second doses.

Metro Nashville Public Schools told News 2 that 7,000 staff members have received their first shot from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Second doses are scheduled for Friday, March 12.

A spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools said the district has been using a voluntary survey to track the number of employees. An estimated 35% have been vaccinated and another 5% have appointments already scheduled.

On March 5, Wilson County Schools gave 1,300 staff members their first shots at Lebanon High School.

“This is the moment that we’ve talked about and now we are here, I refer to the noise in the room as happy noise,” said Dr. Donna Wright, Director of Wilson County Schools. “They are genuinely happy to get the vaccine because it shows that maybe there is an end in sight. This makes us a little more hopeful, who would have ever thought we would sit there and celebrate getting vaccinated?”

After the March 3rd tornado outbreak and the pandemic devastated the community, it was a big moment for all.

“I’m so excited to be seeing so many teachers participating because we are ready to get back in the swing of things again and get our kids back with us all of the time,” said Kelly MacLean, Assistant Principal of Green Hill High School.

Wilson County Schools will give employees their second dose on March 26.