NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the country continues to react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Middle Tennessee religious leaders are giving their thoughts.

“Today’s news was not necessarily a surprise, but it was a blow,” Rev. Kira Austin-Young said. “This is a matter the government shouldn’t decide.”

Rev. Austin-Young is the priest in charge at Nashville’s St. Ann’s Episcopal Church. She has advocated for women to make their own decision on abortion.

On the other side of the abortion debate, several churches consider the Supreme Court’s decision a victory for unborn children.

“Our faith causes us to support life at all stages and we walk the walk of our faith,” Catholic Charities Executive Director Judy Orr said.

Orr echoed the Diocese of Nashville’s view on continued efforts to support families.

All three Tennessee Catholic bishops sent out a united statement that supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Their statement reads in part: “Together as the bishops of Tennessee, we thank the United States Supreme Court for its careful consideration of the constitutional issues surrounding abortion and express our encouragement that it has ruled in favor of the right to life for the unborn.”

Regardless of someone’s view on abortion, all religious leaders News 2 spoke with are praying for unity and peace within the country.