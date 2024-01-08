NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fierce winds and heavy rain move in Monday with a strong low-pressure system. The main concern will be trees and power lines coming down because the ground will be saturated with rain and gusts could reach 50+ mph in some spots.

Tennessee Valley Authority Spokesperson, Adam May, said this isn’t concerning for TVA. Weather that could affect the grid is more severe, including tornadoes. This is a bigger problem for local electric companies.

Chris Jones, the CEO of Middle Tennessee Electric, says they prepare for this kind of weather 365 days a year. One of the measures they take to stay proactive is vegetation management. Jones said having a space between vegetation and powerlines is crucial to reliability and safety.

If you are a member of MTE and are concerned about vegetation that may be too close to the powerlines you can call Middle Tennessee Electric, and they will come check it out.

Jones said if a power line does go down, and there is no lightning in the area, a crew will be out to restore electricity in two hours or less.

If there is a disruption in power near you, you can also notify MTE, but they have invested more intelligence in the system, meaning they will know immediately if there are any problems with electricity distribution.