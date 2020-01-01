Middle Tennessee police officer dies of natural causes on NYE shift

FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Fairfield Glade Police Department is mourning the death of an officer.

The department announced Officer Jerry Singleton, 53, died of apparent natural causes during his shift on New Year’s Eve.

Singleton served in law enforcement for more than 30 years before joining Fiarfield Glade PD in May 2019.

“This is an extremely tough day for our department,” Chief Michael Williams said in a statement. “Jerry was liked by all and he had the ability to connect with everyone. Officer Singleton died while serving and this is what he loved to do.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.