MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — As temperatures continue to rise, one Middle Tennessee nonprofit is working to protect the elderly from the summer heat.

Mid Cumberland Meals on Wheels serves thousands of senior citizens across the area. The organization delivers hot meals Mondays through Fridays to residents ages 60 and older and are home bound.

“I’ve got a lot of people that our meal is the only meal they have all day; they have snacks, but out meal is the only complete one,” said Debbie Willis, a site coordinator with Mid Cumberland Meals on Wheels.

Staff in the Murfreesboro office said many residents do not have much family, so when the temperature spikes, volunteers are not only delivering meals, but they’re also helping to make sure residents are safe amid the heat. In some cases, volunteers will help to distribute fans or even survey homes to make sure they have enough cool air.

“For example, we had a lady, she had a little dementia, and she was actually unplugging her wall unit, her air conditioner,” said Willis, adding that volunteers were able to relay what was happening so Mid Cumberland Meals on Wheels staff could contact the woman’s family to address the matter.

“If a volunteer goes in and sees a need, we try to help whatever need that is. Our little slogan is ‘We’re more than just a meal,'” said Willis.

However, it becomes more difficult for the nonprofit to help in this way, especially during the summer months as volunteer numbers tend to decrease.

“Volunteers, of course they’re on vacation during the summer months, their kids are out of school,” said Willis. “Please call us, we’re in desperate need of volunteers.”

If you would like to volunteer, you can head to mchra.com for more information, a link to the volunteer application, and the criteria for receiving a home-delivered meal.