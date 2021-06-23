Middle Tennessee men arrested in poaching investigation

FRANKFORT, Ky (WKRN) – Two men from Middle Tennessee are facing charges related to hunting after a multi-state investigation involving the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Sid Herring, 51, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Stefan Brownlie, 38, of Portland, Tennessee were both arrested.

It was all prompted by Kentucky Conservation Officer Trevor Lowe following up on a complaint of someone shooting from the road on April 23. Witnesses believed a vehicle they saw was involved in poaching activity.

During the investigation, Lowe found a wild turkey that had been shot and killed by road hunters that day. The officer then recalled a complaint from weeks earlier about a man asking for permission to hunt in Simpson County. He said that man was driving a blue truck that matched the vehicle witnesses described in the complaint from April 23.

Officer Lowe contacted TWRA Officer Eric Anderson regarding the incident southeast of Franklin, Kentucky because of the proximity to the Tennessee border. It turned out that Brownlie was cited in Tennessee a few weeks earlier for a similar offense. The officers learned his vehicle matched the one witnesses described in the April 23 incident.

During an interview with officers days later, Brownlie told them that he was driving the vehicle and slowed down so Herring could shoot at the turkey from the passenger-side window into a field that they did not have permission to hunt. A search warrant executed on Brownlie’s phone revealed pictures of Herring and Brownlie posing with turkey carcasses and an antlered deer.

The officers discovered that Herring did not report the harvest after killing a 6-point buck in Kentucky. He then took the carcasses to Tennessee without removing the spinal column and brain, which are rules required by state law.

Brownlie and Herring were also accused of trespassing on a property. Investigators additionally found photos of more than a dozen turkeys from two other states that were linked to the men.

Herring’s charges in Kentucky include two counts of illegal take or pursuit of deer or wild turkey and bag limits on wildlife, as well as one count of taking wildlife from a vehicle and discharge of a firearm or other device from or across a public road. He was also charged with violations of entry on land to shoot, hunt, fish or trap without consent, third-degree criminal trespassing, and two counts of regulations necessary to implement KRS 150 purpose.

Brownlie’s charges in Kentucky include two counts of illegal take or pursuit of deer or wild turkey and one count of taking wildlife from a vehicle.

The men are scheduled to be arraigned in Simpson County Court on June 24.