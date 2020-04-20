Middle Tennessee man killed in Kentucky crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Distracted driving and speed likely played a role in a weekend crash in southern Kentucky that killed a Robertson County man, according to a crash report released Monday morning.

The crash report, provided by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, states 34-year-old Joseph W. Burns was driving northbound on Dawson Springs Road in Crofton around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, when his vehicle went off the road.

Deputies said the vehicle went airborne and flipped multiple times, stopping in a yard in the 13000 block of Dawson Springs Road.

Burns, a 34-year-old man from Springfield, was transported to Jennie Stuart Medical Center, where investigators said he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

