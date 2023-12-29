NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The big three – RSV, flu, and COVID – are making their rounds across Tennessee as doctors from two different hospital systems are reporting a spike in cases.

“We are seeing an uptick in people coming in with upper respiratory symptoms,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Executive Medical Director Dr. Tyler Barrett said. “That’s nasal congestion, fever, muscle aches, with the majority of the patients that are testing positive with the most common virus lately of Influenza A.”

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Tennessee as having one of the highest active flu rates. The state is listed among other Southern states as very high.

Barrett advises everyone to get vaccinated, especially if you have a high risk of illness. He told News 2 that the latest data on flu shot effectiveness was positive.

As the winter months continue, doctors advise people to check on elderly friends and family as they are more susceptible to catching illnesses.

“If you know someone who hasn’t been seen for awhile, it’s a great time to check on them,” Ascension Saint Thomas West Dr. Lauren Taylor said. “If you know if anybody has a cold or virus, please check on them frequently.”

To learn more about prevention and the three illnesses listed above, click here.