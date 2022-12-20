NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold’s light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.

Willis Lights has been putting on a show for the neighbors for more than 20 years.

Willis Lights display in the Wyncrest neighborhood in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

“We do it for the kids and celebrating the joy of Christmas.” Michael Willis told News 2.

More then 26,000 lights are up now until Dec. 28.

“We had a blast last Saturday. I played the Grinch and Bill Paul, one of registered Santa of Tennessee was here to be Santa.”

He added this Thursday and Friday will be busy, but he still encouraged folks to drive by and tune their radio to 97.3FM.

Also in the same neighborhood, you can find Lights on Luna located on Luna Lane. The home is decked with lights that flicker to a musical computer animation.

In the Nashville area, Music City Light Show lights up each night from 5 to 10 through January 1st. The home is located on Skip Jack Drive in Antioch. Be sure to tune in to 91.5FM when you stop by.

A short drive North of Nashville on Logan Road in Greenbrier, you can find Lights on Logan. This year the home has been decked with about 30,000 lights that dance to 416 channels of computer controlled animation, according to the Lights on Logan website. Their show runs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. thru December 30th.

If you’re looking for something south of Nashville, Hoover Lights has returned for another year.

“We had our first computerized display in 2005, when I was 16,” Chad Hoover told News 2.

Hoover Lights welcoming visitors now through New Year’s Eve. Located on Neil Road in Chapel Hill, Tennessee.

In 2019, the Hoover family relocated to Neil Road in Chapel Hill and continues to spread Christmas cheer with their impressive light display.

“Every year, we hear countless stories of how our lights have become a special tradition for so many families.” Hoover said.

Around 80,000 lights are synchronized to 20 minutes of music on 87.9FM. Visitors can enjoy the free performance now through New Year’s Eve.

“Knowing that our display brings joy to so many people makes it all worth it,” said Hoover.

Do you know of a home that has a spectacular light show? Email us at pix@wkrn.com