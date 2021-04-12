Middle Tennessee home searched after bomb threat at Ohio school

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home in Middle Tennessee has been searched in connection with a bomb threat earlier this year at an Ohio middle school earlier, according to investigators.

A bomb threat had been called in Feb. 1 to Sailorway Middle School in Vermillion, Ohio, which is just west of Cleveland.

Vermillion police said Monday that during the investigation, an I.P. address from Columbia, Tennessee was discovered, leading to a possible suspect.

The information was forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Tennessee, leading agents to execute a search warrant at the suspect’s address.

A 14-year-old juvenile has confessed to making the bomb threat, according to police.

Vermillion police said charges “may be pending” as the investigation is ongoing.

