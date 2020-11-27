Middle Tennessee group delivers Christmas stockings to cancer patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For some, the holiday season is all about giving to others who are less fortunate or may be going through a hard time. A group in Middle Tennessee has come together to deliver Christmas cheer.

Stuffed with Love is all about going above and beyond.

For the past seven years, they have been putting together holiday stockings and delivering them to cancer patients receiving chemo treatments.

So far, they have delivered over 1,600 stockings to patients ranging in age from newborns to senior citizens.

The founder of the group, Jenifer Niederwerfer, was diagnosed with breast cancer herself back in 2012.

After a motorcycle crash left her with two broken legs right before she started her chemo treatments, she looked to Facebook for support.

(Courtesy: Jenifer Niederwerfer)

That is where she found a video of a cancer patient delivering stockings to others in the hospital as a part of Martina McBride’s charity initiative.

“As I watched it, tears streamed down my face. I really feel like God told me, I need you to do that next year. And I’m like OK. I contacted a couple of my friends and showed them the video and said, ‘what about us delivering 20 stocking to the office where I received chemo’? and they were totally on board. I couldn’t go to the after Christmas sales because I was in a wheelchair. They went and grabbed Christmas stockings and Christmas ornaments. The next spring, the gal who inspired me ended up passing away and gained her angel wings. I thought that is why I am supposed to do this. I’m supposed to carry on what she does,” said Niederwerfer.

Niederwerfer said the project has only grown over the past few years and everything is volunteer and donation based.

Due to the pandemic, they have limited the number of volunteers physically stuffing the stockings and will not be able to deliver them to the patients dressed up as elves with Santa by their side.

Despite this, Niederwerfer said just thinking about their reactions is enough of a blessing.

“It’s hard to face Christmas sometimes this year, especially this year when people are so isolated cannot see their family or friends, and nobody can be with you at the chemo chair To be able to know a stocking is going to a person in hard times. it is just a blessing to me.”

