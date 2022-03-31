WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County, Rutherford County, Sumner County and several other Middle Tennessee fire departments are helping fight wildfires in East Tennessee.

One of the hardest hit areas is in Sevier County, where it’s reported that 3,700 acres have burned.

“We sent a team of four and a tanker truck,” White House Community Volunteer Fire Department secretary Tara Parker says. “For any agency to call for almost the entire state of Tennessee to send strike teams, they have some serious issues out there.”

Parker told News 2 about how difficult it is to battle a wildfire, citing that the changes in wind direction and the mountainous terrain can make it hard for firefighters.

The Brentwood Fire Department sent a deputy chief and two engineers to East Tennessee. Battalion Chief Derek Hyde said there is no timetable for when they will return.

“They will work around the clock and this gives them an opportunity to gain experience,” Chief Hyde said.

