Middle Tennessee family, co-workers of fallen Honolulu officer speak out

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee continues to mourn the death of a Honolulu police officer shot and killed in the line of duty.

From 2007 to 2011, Tiffany Enriquez worked as a deputy jailer for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

News 2 has learned Officer Enriquez still has family in the Middle Tennessee area.

Thinking about the loss of their colleague and close friend Officer Tiffany Enriquez, MCSO deputy Jaci Summerville and Sgt. Thomasa Munroe struggle to hold back tears.

“She is a sister to us, so it’s been hard,” said Deputy Summerville. “I’ve just kind of been in shock that it didn’t really happen.”

“It’s crazy to think, you see it every day, but for it to hit so close to home, it’s eye-opening,” said Sgt. Munroe.

Their pain is shared by Enriquez’ siblings who still live in town.

In a statement, Enriquez’ brother Paul and wife Theresa shared how Tiffany found her calling when she started working at the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy jailer.

“She worked a busy shift where all the excitement happened. That’s how she liked to live her life… with excitement,” wrote Paul and Theresa Bilon. “There was never a dull moment being around her”

“As you can see, she’s a pretty small stature girl – very,” said Sgt. Munroe. “She was 10-foot tall and bullet proof. That’s just her.”

Enriquez’ impact has been felt beyond those in law enforcement.

“If her funeral was local, she’s made such an impact on not just coworkers, but inmates would be there,” said Sgt. Munroe.

Her passion to serve and protect took her to the Air Force when she left Tennessee, followed by seven years in the Honolulu Police Department.

“She left the world doing what she truly loved. She knew the risks… we all know the risks that come with the job,” said the Bilons. “My sister’s legacy will stay alive through her family, friends, and anyone whose life she inspired.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Deputy Summerville and Sgt. Munroe said the MCSO will be wearing mourning bands the day of the visitation and funeral.

Enriquez’ photo will also be added to the Fallen Memorial Wall at the jail to memorialize her.