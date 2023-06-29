DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (WKRN) — When a plane crashed on the other side of the country last Friday, a Putnam County EMT said she thought she was going to burn to death, but she and the other three people onboard survived.

Six days after the crash, News 2’s Kendall Ashman spoke with two Middle Tennesseans who were on the plane when it went down in Delta County, Colorado, near the Black Canyon of the Gunnison.

“We caught a couple really tall trees, and I believe that’s when our engine started on fire,” said Rachel Horst, the pilot.

From there, Horst said it was a crash landing.

“I was saying, like, ‘No, no,’ and ‘Jesus, Jesus,’ so those were my words, and I thought I was going to burn to death,” Junia Dindinger, a Putnam County EMT, recalled.

According to Dindinger, what happened next was nothing short of a miracle.

“There was a hunter, he saw our plane go down, and he came running over. It took him, like, 30 minutes to get over to us, but he came over there and he’s, like, ‘Is anybody alive?'” Dindinger explained.

Horst was then able to call 911 and give her exact coordinates to the operator.

“Rachel kept walking around, and she has the worst burns out of all of us, and she would go around and she’s, like, ‘Are you okay? Are you okay?’ And she, like, took control as being, like, the pilot… It was insane, like, she didn’t even acknowledge that she was burning or had skin hanging off of her arms or anything like that,” Dindinger described.

Meanwhile, Dindinger said she leaned on her experience as a first responder.

“It kind of helped me to know what was even going on, even with myself. I was, like, ‘Okay, this is normal, you have to breathe through this,’ and kind of being able to anticipate the pain that comes with burns,” she recalled.

According to the EMT, the pain reminded her that she was still alive.

“Just realizing that the Lord has more for us, all four of us. All of us were spared, and He has a plan for our lives, and I’m excited to figure out what that is,” Dindinger told News 2.

Dindinger, Horst, and a family friend are still recovering in the burn unit ICU at a Denver hospital. All three of them have variations of second- and third-degree burns.

If you would like to provide financial support for the survivors of the crash, GoFundMe pages have been set up for Dindinger, Horst, and Paul Marini.