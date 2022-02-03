NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several Middle Tennessee electric companies are on standby for potential power outages as a significant winter storm is bringing freezing rain and ice to the area.

Nashville Electric Service currently has 80 crews and contractors available to restore power. One of their biggest concerns is the past two days of rain making the ground soggy.

NES fears that ice could weigh down utility poles and cause them to topple over.

Earlier today, 14,000 people in Henry County were without power. The Paris Board of Public Utilities experienced a fault in the primary line of their substation.

Right now, Middle Tennessee is not experiencing anything like far West Tennessee. Shelby County is in a state of emergency with thousand of power outages. The roads are also in bad shape and making it harder for crews to travel.

Electric companies are asking everyone to have an emergency kit with supplies (food, water, batteries, flashlights, etc.), in case of their power going out. They also advise everyone to never touch a downed power line and to call their electric provide immediately.