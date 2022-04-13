NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s that time of year again when families are celebrating Easter and the start of spring by participating in community Easter egg hunts. Easter is this Sunday, but here’s a look at some festivities in Middle Tennessee leading up to the holiday.

Saturday, April 16

Davidson County

Nashville Zoo Eggstravaganzoo from 9am to 4pm

Senator Thelma Harper’s 37th Kids are Special Too Easter Egg Hunt at Metro Police Academy at 1pm

Easter Eggstravaganza at Nashville Public Library Goodlettsville from 11am to 1pm

Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood from 9am to 3pm

Leach Foundation Easter Egg Hunt at South Inglewood Community Center at 12pm

Easter Egg Hunt at Hermitage Presbyterian Church from 2pm to 4pm

Easter Carnival at Cornerstone Nashville at 10am

New Day Church Community Easter Egg Hunt at Red Caboose Park at 10am

The Easter Eggs-travaganza The Summit Church Nashville on Clarksville Pike from 12pm to 4pm

Metro’s Easter Egg-Stravanganza at West Park Community Center at 1pm – must register by calling (615) 862-8469

Eggstravaganza at East Park at 11am

Easter Egg Hunt at Charlotte Road Baptist Church from 11am to 1pm

Napier Community Center Easter Egg Hunt from 12pm to 4pm

Easter Egg Hunt at Plaza Mariachi from 1pm to 3pm

West Meade Fellowship Church egg hunt and grill out starting at 11am

First Church Nashville Egg Hunt at 10:30am

Maury County

Mount Pleasant’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mount Pleasant Community Center from 10am to 12pm

Montgomery County

15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Austin Peay State University (APSU) at 10am

Frank Ellis/Kay Neely Easter Egg hunt at Forest Street United Methodise Church at 11am

House of Prieto Presents: Easter Eggstravaganza from 11am to 4pm

Robertson County

Community Easter Egg Hunt at First Free Will Baptist Church at 2pm

Rutherford County

Easter Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms from 11am to 4pm

Community Care of Rutherford County (CCRC) Easter Egg Hunt 1pm to 3pm

Sumner County

Easter Egg Hunt at United Church Gallatin from 9:30am to 11am

First Baptist Hendersonville Egg Hunt at Vanderpool Farm from 10am to 12pm

Easter Egg Hunt at Grace Point Church Gallatin from 11am to 1pm

Easter Egg Hunt at Holiday Heights Baptist Church in Hendersonville at 11am

Easter Egg Hunt at Hendersonville Pentecostal Church from 1pm to 3pm

Beech Cumberland Presbyterian Church Easter Egg Hunt at 3pm

Williamson County

City of Brentwood Easter Egg Hunt at Brentwood Library at 1pm

Easter Egg Hunt at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin at 11am

Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church Fairview from 9:30am to 12pm

Wilson County

City of Lebanon Easter Egg Hunt at Jimmy Floyd Family Center from 10am to 12pm

Watertown Community Easter EGGstravaganza at Three Forks Park at 3pm

Sunday, April 17

Davidson County

Watson Grove Baptist Church will have an egg hunt following its Resurrection on the River service at 11am at Cumberland Park in downtown Nashville

Pinewood Egg Hunt at Pinewood Nashville from 11am to 12:30pm

Community Easter Egg Hunt and celebration held by Spencer Jackson Temple #763 from 3pm to 7pm at Hadley Park

Montgomery County