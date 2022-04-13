NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s that time of year again when families are celebrating Easter and the start of spring by participating in community Easter egg hunts. Easter is this Sunday, but here’s a look at some festivities in Middle Tennessee leading up to the holiday.

Saturday, April 16

Davidson County

  • Nashville Zoo Eggstravaganzoo from 9am to 4pm
  • Senator Thelma Harper’s 37th Kids are Special Too Easter Egg Hunt at Metro Police Academy at 1pm
  • Easter Eggstravaganza at Nashville Public Library Goodlettsville from 11am to 1pm
  • Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood from 9am to 3pm
  • Leach Foundation Easter Egg Hunt at South Inglewood Community Center at 12pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Hermitage Presbyterian Church from 2pm to 4pm
  • Easter Carnival at Cornerstone Nashville at 10am
  • New Day Church Community Easter Egg Hunt at Red Caboose Park at 10am
  • The Easter Eggs-travaganza The Summit Church Nashville on Clarksville Pike from 12pm to 4pm
  • Metro’s Easter Egg-Stravanganza at West Park Community Center at 1pm – must register by calling (615) 862-8469
  • Eggstravaganza at East Park at 11am
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Charlotte Road Baptist Church from 11am to 1pm
  • Napier Community Center Easter Egg Hunt from 12pm to 4pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Plaza Mariachi from 1pm to 3pm
  • West Meade Fellowship Church egg hunt and grill out starting at 11am
  • First Church Nashville Egg Hunt at 10:30am

Maury County

  • Mount Pleasant’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mount Pleasant Community Center from 10am to 12pm

Montgomery County

  • 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Austin Peay State University (APSU) at 10am
  • Frank Ellis/Kay Neely Easter Egg hunt at Forest Street United Methodise Church at 11am
  • House of Prieto Presents: Easter Eggstravaganza from 11am to 4pm

Robertson County

  • Community Easter Egg Hunt at First Free Will Baptist Church at 2pm

Rutherford County

  • Easter Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms from 11am to 4pm
  • Community Care of Rutherford County (CCRC) Easter Egg Hunt 1pm to 3pm

Sumner County

  • Easter Egg Hunt at United Church Gallatin from 9:30am to 11am
  • First Baptist Hendersonville Egg Hunt at Vanderpool Farm from 10am to 12pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Grace Point Church Gallatin from 11am to 1pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Holiday Heights Baptist Church in Hendersonville at 11am
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Hendersonville Pentecostal Church from 1pm to 3pm
  • Beech Cumberland Presbyterian Church Easter Egg Hunt at 3pm

Williamson County

  • City of Brentwood Easter Egg Hunt at Brentwood Library at 1pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin at 11am
  • Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church Fairview from 9:30am to 12pm

Wilson County

  • City of Lebanon Easter Egg Hunt at Jimmy Floyd Family Center from 10am to 12pm
  • Watertown Community Easter EGGstravaganza at Three Forks Park at 3pm

Sunday, April 17

Davidson County

  • Watson Grove Baptist Church will have an egg hunt following its Resurrection on the River service at 11am at Cumberland Park in downtown Nashville
  • Pinewood Egg Hunt at Pinewood Nashville from 11am to 12:30pm
  • Community Easter Egg Hunt and celebration held by Spencer Jackson Temple #763 from 3pm to 7pm at Hadley Park

Montgomery County

  • First Christian Church at 10am
  • Madison Street UMC Resurrection Egg Hunt at 10:15am
  • Rivers Edge Grille Easter Egg Hunt at 12:30pm