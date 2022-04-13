NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s that time of year again when families are celebrating Easter and the start of spring by participating in community Easter egg hunts. Easter is this Sunday, but here’s a look at some festivities in Middle Tennessee leading up to the holiday.
Saturday, April 16
Davidson County
- Nashville Zoo Eggstravaganzoo from 9am to 4pm
- Senator Thelma Harper’s 37th Kids are Special Too Easter Egg Hunt at Metro Police Academy at 1pm
- Easter Eggstravaganza at Nashville Public Library Goodlettsville from 11am to 1pm
- Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood from 9am to 3pm
- Leach Foundation Easter Egg Hunt at South Inglewood Community Center at 12pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at Hermitage Presbyterian Church from 2pm to 4pm
- Easter Carnival at Cornerstone Nashville at 10am
- New Day Church Community Easter Egg Hunt at Red Caboose Park at 10am
- The Easter Eggs-travaganza The Summit Church Nashville on Clarksville Pike from 12pm to 4pm
- Metro’s Easter Egg-Stravanganza at West Park Community Center at 1pm – must register by calling (615) 862-8469
- Eggstravaganza at East Park at 11am
- Easter Egg Hunt at Charlotte Road Baptist Church from 11am to 1pm
- Napier Community Center Easter Egg Hunt from 12pm to 4pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at Plaza Mariachi from 1pm to 3pm
- West Meade Fellowship Church egg hunt and grill out starting at 11am
- First Church Nashville Egg Hunt at 10:30am
Maury County
- Mount Pleasant’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mount Pleasant Community Center from 10am to 12pm
Montgomery County
- 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Austin Peay State University (APSU) at 10am
- Frank Ellis/Kay Neely Easter Egg hunt at Forest Street United Methodise Church at 11am
- House of Prieto Presents: Easter Eggstravaganza from 11am to 4pm
Robertson County
- Community Easter Egg Hunt at First Free Will Baptist Church at 2pm
Rutherford County
- Easter Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms from 11am to 4pm
- Community Care of Rutherford County (CCRC) Easter Egg Hunt 1pm to 3pm
Sumner County
- Easter Egg Hunt at United Church Gallatin from 9:30am to 11am
- First Baptist Hendersonville Egg Hunt at Vanderpool Farm from 10am to 12pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at Grace Point Church Gallatin from 11am to 1pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at Holiday Heights Baptist Church in Hendersonville at 11am
- Easter Egg Hunt at Hendersonville Pentecostal Church from 1pm to 3pm
- Beech Cumberland Presbyterian Church Easter Egg Hunt at 3pm
Williamson County
- City of Brentwood Easter Egg Hunt at Brentwood Library at 1pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin at 11am
- Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church Fairview from 9:30am to 12pm
Wilson County
- City of Lebanon Easter Egg Hunt at Jimmy Floyd Family Center from 10am to 12pm
- Watertown Community Easter EGGstravaganza at Three Forks Park at 3pm
Sunday, April 17
Davidson County
- Watson Grove Baptist Church will have an egg hunt following its Resurrection on the River service at 11am at Cumberland Park in downtown Nashville
- Pinewood Egg Hunt at Pinewood Nashville from 11am to 12:30pm
- Community Easter Egg Hunt and celebration held by Spencer Jackson Temple #763 from 3pm to 7pm at Hadley Park
Montgomery County
- First Christian Church at 10am
- Madison Street UMC Resurrection Egg Hunt at 10:15am
- Rivers Edge Grille Easter Egg Hunt at 12:30pm