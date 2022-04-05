NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Easter egg hunting, a yearly tradition for many families, has kicked off in Middle Tennessee. News 2 has rounded up local events ahead of Easter Sunday.
April 9 Events
Davidson County
- Nashville Egg Hunt and Festival at Nashville Public Library Southeast from 10am to 2pm
- Eggstravaganza at Nashville Public Library Edmonson Pike at 10:30am
- Sylvan Park Church Community Easter Egg Hunt at McCabe Park Community Center at 10am
- Community Easter Egg Hunt at Madison First Baptist Church from 10am to 11:30am
- Easter Egg Hunt at Our Savior Lutheran Academy (OSLCA) at 9am, good-faith donation
- Easter Egg Hunt at West End Community Church from 10am to 12pm
- Church of the Living God Easter Egg Hunt at Cleveland Park from 1pm to 4pm
- Morgan Recreation Center Community Easter Egg Hunt from 12pm to 4pm
Robertson County
- Easter Egg Hunt at Springfield Memorial Gardens from 1pm to 3pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at Millersville Community Center at 11am
- Egg Hunt at Flewellyn Baptist Church at 10am
- Coopertown Easter Celebration at Coopertown City Hall from 11am to 1pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at Restoring Hope Cross Plains at 11am
Rutherford County
- La Vergne Easter Egg Hunt at Veterans Memorial Park from 10am to 11:30am
- Underwater Egg Hunt and Spring Festival at Patterson Park Pool at 10am, $3 ticket
Sumner County
- Wonderland Egg Hunt at Rock Castle from 9am to 1pm
- Breakfast with Bunny at GodWhy Church from 8am to 11am, $5 ticket
- Gallatin FUMC Easter Egg Hunt at Stephenson Farm from 12pm to 2pm
- Northfield Easter Egg Hunt at Northfield Church Gallatin from 2pm to 4pm
Maury County
- E.G.G. Easter Grab & Go in Columbia at Riverwalk Park from 9:30am to 11am
Montgomery County
- Easter Egg Hunt and Cruise In at RimTyme Custom Wheels of Clarksville 12pm to 2:30pm
- Nyrstar Zinc Plant’s Community Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt from 10am to 12pm
Williamson County
- Easter Egg Hunt at Fairview City Hall from 10am to 12pm
- Mad Hatter Tea Party at Williamson County Enrichment Center from 10am to 12pm, $20 ticket
Wilson County
- Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at Hope Baptist Church at 6:15pm
April 10 Events
Davidson County
- Spring SpEGGtacular at Moss Wright Park from 2pm to 5pm
- Two Rivers Skate Park Easter Egg Hunt from 1pm to 4pm
- East Nashville Inglewood Community Egg Hunt at East End Prep School from 2p to 3:30p
- Hermitage United Methodist Church Egg Hunt at Andrew Jackson Campus at 3pm
Robertson County
- Ridgetop Easter Egg Hunt at Ridgetop Station Top at 2pm
- Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Dept. Easter Egg Hunt at Pleasant View Community Park from 2pm to 4pm
- Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at Bethlehem Baptist Church Springfield at 7pm
Rutherford County
- Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs at Hop Springs starting at 12pm
Williamson County
- Franklin First United Methodist Church Egg Hunt at 3pm
- Clearview Baptist Church Egg Hunt at 4pm
April 13 Events
Davidson County
- GoodDOG Festival and Doggy Easter Egg Hunt at Moss Wright Fenway Dog Park from 4:30pm to 6:30pm
- Egg-A-Rama at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center from 12pm to 3pm
April 15 Events
Davidson County
- Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood 9am to 3pm
Rutherford County
- Easter Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms from 11am to 4pm
April 16 Events
Davidson County
- Nashville Zoo Eggstravaganzoo from 9am to 4pm
- Senator Thelma Harper’s 37th Kids are Special Too Easter Egg Hunt at Metro Police Academy at 1pm
- Easter Eggstravaganza at Nashville Public Library Goodlettsville from 11am to 1pm
- Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood from 9am to 3pm
- Leach Foundation Easter Egg Hunt at South Inglewood Community Center at 12pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at Hermitage Presbyterian Church from 2pm to 4pm
- Easter Carnival at Cornerstone Nashville at 10am
- New Day Church Community Easter Egg Hunt at Red Caboose Park at 10am
- The Easter Eggs-travaganza The Summit Church Nashville on Clarksville Pike from 12pm to 4pm
- Metro’s Easter Egg-Stravanganza at West Park Community Center at 1pm – must register by calling (615) 862-8469
- Eggstravaganza at East Park at 11am
- Easter Egg Hunt at Charlotte Road Baptist Church from 11am to 1pm
- Napier Community Center Easter Egg Hunt from 12pm to 4pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at Plaza Mariachi from 1pm to 3pm
Maury County
- Mount Pleasant’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mount Pleasant Community Center from 10am to 12pm
Montgomery County
- 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Austin Peay State University (APSU) at 10am
Robertson County
- Community Easter Egg Hunt at First Free Will Baptist Church at 2pm
Rutherford County
- Easter Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms from 11am to 4pm
- Community Care of Rutherford County (CCRC) Easter Egg Hunt 1pm to 3pm
Sumner County
- Easter Egg Hunt at United Church Gallatin from 9:30am to 11am
- First Baptist Hendersonville Egg Hunt at Vanderpool Farm from 10am to 12pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at Grace Point Church Gallatin from 11am to 1pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at Holiday Heights Baptist Church in Hendersonville at 11am
- Easter Egg Hunt at Hendersonville Pentecostal Church from 1pm to 3pm
- Beech Cumberland Presbyterian Church Easter Egg Hunt at 3pm
Williamson County
- City of Brentwood Easter Egg Hunt at Brentwood Library at 1pm
- Easter Egg Hunt at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin at 11am
- Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church Fairview from 9:30am to 12pm
Wilson County
- City of Lebanon Easter Egg Hunt at Jimmy Floyd Family Center from 10am to 12pm
- Watertown Community Easter EGGstravaganza at Three Forks Park at 3pm
April 17 Events
Davidson County
- Pinewood Egg Hunt at Pinewood Nashville from 11am to 12:30pm