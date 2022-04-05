NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Easter egg hunting, a yearly tradition for many families, has kicked off in Middle Tennessee. News 2 has rounded up local events ahead of Easter Sunday.

April 9 Events

Davidson County

  • Nashville Egg Hunt and Festival at Nashville Public Library Southeast from 10am to 2pm
  • Eggstravaganza at Nashville Public Library Edmonson Pike at 10:30am
  • Sylvan Park Church Community Easter Egg Hunt at McCabe Park Community Center at 10am
  • Community Easter Egg Hunt at Madison First Baptist Church from 10am to 11:30am
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Our Savior Lutheran Academy (OSLCA) at 9am, good-faith donation
  • Easter Egg Hunt at West End Community Church from 10am to 12pm
  • Church of the Living God Easter Egg Hunt at Cleveland Park from 1pm to 4pm
  • Morgan Recreation Center Community Easter Egg Hunt from 12pm to 4pm

Robertson County

  • Easter Egg Hunt at Springfield Memorial Gardens from 1pm to 3pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Millersville Community Center at 11am
  • Egg Hunt at Flewellyn Baptist Church at 10am
  • Coopertown Easter Celebration at Coopertown City Hall from 11am to 1pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Restoring Hope Cross Plains at 11am

Rutherford County

  • La Vergne Easter Egg Hunt at Veterans Memorial Park from 10am to 11:30am
  • Underwater Egg Hunt and Spring Festival at Patterson Park Pool at 10am, $3 ticket

Sumner County

  • Wonderland Egg Hunt at Rock Castle from 9am to 1pm
  • Breakfast with Bunny at GodWhy Church from 8am to 11am, $5 ticket
  • Gallatin FUMC Easter Egg Hunt at Stephenson Farm from 12pm to 2pm
  • Northfield Easter Egg Hunt at Northfield Church Gallatin from 2pm to 4pm

Maury County

  • E.G.G. Easter Grab & Go in Columbia at Riverwalk Park from 9:30am to 11am

Montgomery County

  • Easter Egg Hunt and Cruise In at RimTyme Custom Wheels of Clarksville 12pm to 2:30pm
  • Nyrstar Zinc Plant’s Community Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt from 10am to 12pm

Williamson County

  • Easter Egg Hunt at Fairview City Hall from 10am to 12pm
  • Mad Hatter Tea Party at Williamson County Enrichment Center from 10am to 12pm, $20 ticket

Wilson County

  • Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at Hope Baptist Church at 6:15pm

April 10 Events

Davidson County

  • Spring SpEGGtacular at Moss Wright Park from 2pm to 5pm
  • Two Rivers Skate Park Easter Egg Hunt from 1pm to 4pm
  • East Nashville Inglewood Community Egg Hunt at East End Prep School from 2p to 3:30p
  • Hermitage United Methodist Church Egg Hunt at Andrew Jackson Campus at 3pm

Robertson County

  • Ridgetop Easter Egg Hunt at Ridgetop Station Top at 2pm
  • Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Dept. Easter Egg Hunt at Pleasant View Community Park from 2pm to 4pm
  • Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at Bethlehem Baptist Church Springfield at 7pm

Rutherford County

  • Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs at Hop Springs starting at 12pm

Williamson County

  • Franklin First United Methodist Church Egg Hunt at 3pm
  • Clearview Baptist Church Egg Hunt at 4pm

April 13 Events

Davidson County

April 15 Events

Davidson County

  • Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood 9am to 3pm

Rutherford County

April 16 Events

Davidson County

  • Nashville Zoo Eggstravaganzoo from 9am to 4pm
  • Senator Thelma Harper’s 37th Kids are Special Too Easter Egg Hunt at Metro Police Academy at 1pm
  • Easter Eggstravaganza at Nashville Public Library Goodlettsville from 11am to 1pm
  • Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood from 9am to 3pm
  • Leach Foundation Easter Egg Hunt at South Inglewood Community Center at 12pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Hermitage Presbyterian Church from 2pm to 4pm
  • Easter Carnival at Cornerstone Nashville at 10am
  • New Day Church Community Easter Egg Hunt at Red Caboose Park at 10am
  • The Easter Eggs-travaganza The Summit Church Nashville on Clarksville Pike from 12pm to 4pm
  • Metro’s Easter Egg-Stravanganza at West Park Community Center at 1pm – must register by calling (615) 862-8469
  • Eggstravaganza at East Park at 11am
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Charlotte Road Baptist Church from 11am to 1pm
  • Napier Community Center Easter Egg Hunt from 12pm to 4pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Plaza Mariachi from 1pm to 3pm

Maury County

  • Mount Pleasant’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mount Pleasant Community Center from 10am to 12pm

Montgomery County

  • 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Austin Peay State University (APSU) at 10am

Robertson County

  • Community Easter Egg Hunt at First Free Will Baptist Church at 2pm

Rutherford County

  • Easter Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms from 11am to 4pm
  • Community Care of Rutherford County (CCRC) Easter Egg Hunt 1pm to 3pm

Sumner County

  • Easter Egg Hunt at United Church Gallatin from 9:30am to 11am
  • First Baptist Hendersonville Egg Hunt at Vanderpool Farm from 10am to 12pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Grace Point Church Gallatin from 11am to 1pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Holiday Heights Baptist Church in Hendersonville at 11am
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Hendersonville Pentecostal Church from 1pm to 3pm
  • Beech Cumberland Presbyterian Church Easter Egg Hunt at 3pm

Williamson County

  • City of Brentwood Easter Egg Hunt at Brentwood Library at 1pm
  • Easter Egg Hunt at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin at 11am
  • Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church Fairview from 9:30am to 12pm

Wilson County

  • City of Lebanon Easter Egg Hunt at Jimmy Floyd Family Center from 10am to 12pm
  • Watertown Community Easter EGGstravaganza at Three Forks Park at 3pm

April 17 Events

Davidson County

  • Pinewood Egg Hunt at Pinewood Nashville from 11am to 12:30pm