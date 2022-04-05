NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Easter egg hunting, a yearly tradition for many families, has kicked off in Middle Tennessee. News 2 has rounded up local events ahead of Easter Sunday.

April 9 Events

Davidson County

Nashville Egg Hunt and Festival at Nashville Public Library Southeast from 10am to 2pm

Eggstravaganza at Nashville Public Library Edmonson Pike at 10:30am

Sylvan Park Church Community Easter Egg Hunt at McCabe Park Community Center at 10am

Community Easter Egg Hunt at Madison First Baptist Church from 10am to 11:30am

Easter Egg Hunt at Our Savior Lutheran Academy (OSLCA) at 9am, good-faith donation

Easter Egg Hunt at West End Community Church from 10am to 12pm

Church of the Living God Easter Egg Hunt at Cleveland Park from 1pm to 4pm

Morgan Recreation Center Community Easter Egg Hunt from 12pm to 4pm

Robertson County

Easter Egg Hunt at Springfield Memorial Gardens from 1pm to 3pm

Easter Egg Hunt at Millersville Community Center at 11am

Egg Hunt at Flewellyn Baptist Church at 10am

Coopertown Easter Celebration at Coopertown City Hall from 11am to 1pm

Easter Egg Hunt at Restoring Hope Cross Plains at 11am

Rutherford County

La Vergne Easter Egg Hunt at Veterans Memorial Park from 10am to 11:30am

Underwater Egg Hunt and Spring Festival at Patterson Park Pool at 10am, $3 ticket

Sumner County

Wonderland Egg Hunt at Rock Castle from 9am to 1pm

Breakfast with Bunny at GodWhy Church from 8am to 11am, $5 ticket

Gallatin FUMC Easter Egg Hunt at Stephenson Farm from 12pm to 2pm

Northfield Easter Egg Hunt at Northfield Church Gallatin from 2pm to 4pm

Maury County

E.G.G. Easter Grab & Go in Columbia at Riverwalk Park from 9:30am to 11am

Montgomery County

Easter Egg Hunt and Cruise In at RimTyme Custom Wheels of Clarksville 12pm to 2:30pm

Nyrstar Zinc Plant’s Community Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt from 10am to 12pm

Williamson County

Easter Egg Hunt at Fairview City Hall from 10am to 12pm

Mad Hatter Tea Party at Williamson County Enrichment Center from 10am to 12pm, $20 ticket

Wilson County

Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at Hope Baptist Church at 6:15pm

April 10 Events

Davidson County

Spring SpEGGtacular at Moss Wright Park from 2pm to 5pm

Two Rivers Skate Park Easter Egg Hunt from 1pm to 4pm

East Nashville Inglewood Community Egg Hunt at East End Prep School from 2p to 3:30p

Hermitage United Methodist Church Egg Hunt at Andrew Jackson Campus at 3pm

Robertson County

Ridgetop Easter Egg Hunt at Ridgetop Station Top at 2pm

Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Dept. Easter Egg Hunt at Pleasant View Community Park from 2pm to 4pm

Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at Bethlehem Baptist Church Springfield at 7pm

Rutherford County

Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs at Hop Springs starting at 12pm

Williamson County

Franklin First United Methodist Church Egg Hunt at 3pm

Clearview Baptist Church Egg Hunt at 4pm

April 13 Events

Davidson County

GoodDOG Festival and Doggy Easter Egg Hunt at Moss Wright Fenway Dog Park from 4:30pm to 6:30pm

Egg-A-Rama at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center from 12pm to 3pm

April 15 Events

Davidson County

Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood 9am to 3pm

Rutherford County

Easter Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms from 11am to 4pm

April 16 Events

Davidson County

Nashville Zoo Eggstravaganzoo from 9am to 4pm

Senator Thelma Harper’s 37th Kids are Special Too Easter Egg Hunt at Metro Police Academy at 1pm

Easter Eggstravaganza at Nashville Public Library Goodlettsville from 11am to 1pm

Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood from 9am to 3pm

Leach Foundation Easter Egg Hunt at South Inglewood Community Center at 12pm

Easter Egg Hunt at Hermitage Presbyterian Church from 2pm to 4pm

Easter Carnival at Cornerstone Nashville at 10am

New Day Church Community Easter Egg Hunt at Red Caboose Park at 10am

The Easter Eggs-travaganza The Summit Church Nashville on Clarksville Pike from 12pm to 4pm

Metro’s Easter Egg-Stravanganza at West Park Community Center at 1pm – must register by calling (615) 862-8469

Eggstravaganza at East Park at 11am

Easter Egg Hunt at Charlotte Road Baptist Church from 11am to 1pm

Napier Community Center Easter Egg Hunt from 12pm to 4pm

Easter Egg Hunt at Plaza Mariachi from 1pm to 3pm

Maury County

Mount Pleasant’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mount Pleasant Community Center from 10am to 12pm

Montgomery County

15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Austin Peay State University (APSU) at 10am

Robertson County

Community Easter Egg Hunt at First Free Will Baptist Church at 2pm

Rutherford County

Easter Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms from 11am to 4pm

Community Care of Rutherford County (CCRC) Easter Egg Hunt 1pm to 3pm

Sumner County

Easter Egg Hunt at United Church Gallatin from 9:30am to 11am

First Baptist Hendersonville Egg Hunt at Vanderpool Farm from 10am to 12pm

Easter Egg Hunt at Grace Point Church Gallatin from 11am to 1pm

Easter Egg Hunt at Holiday Heights Baptist Church in Hendersonville at 11am

Easter Egg Hunt at Hendersonville Pentecostal Church from 1pm to 3pm

Beech Cumberland Presbyterian Church Easter Egg Hunt at 3pm

Williamson County

City of Brentwood Easter Egg Hunt at Brentwood Library at 1pm

Easter Egg Hunt at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin at 11am

Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church Fairview from 9:30am to 12pm

Wilson County

City of Lebanon Easter Egg Hunt at Jimmy Floyd Family Center from 10am to 12pm

Watertown Community Easter EGGstravaganza at Three Forks Park at 3pm

April 17 Events

Davidson County