FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Part of the attraction to Williamson County is the quality of the public school system, explained County Commissioner Steve Smith.



“That is benefiting us today and has for a number of years by attracting corporations, attracting businesses, attracting people who want to move here from other places,” Commissioner Smith said.

That growth puts more pressure on a school system already feeling the strain to fill open positions.

“That’s having a major impact on our school system,” explained Commissioner Smith, “and having to keep up with educating kids.”

The school district’s website shows a full list of job openings that include teachers, nurses, psychologists, coaches, bus drivers and cafeteria staff, just to name a few. In an effort to help attract and retain talent, the county commission unanimously voted to pass a mid-year 3% raise for salaried school staff and a $1 per hour raise for hourly school employees.

“We do evaluate our pay scales relative to surrounding counties and understand the pressure points and try to address those where we can,” Commissioner Smith explained.

Even still, from a governmental standpoint, as it pertains to pay, Smith admits it’s a struggle to keep up with the area’s booming housing market and overall inflation.

“With the pay raises that are provided, they’re immediately eaten up with the inflation that’s impacting us nationwide,” he said.

Regardless, the county must continue to find ways to fund the fundamentals that make Williamson County a desirable destination.

“We’ll try and do as much as we possibly can do for the county employees and the teachers in hopes that they can stay here, they can live here, work here and enjoy all the benefits of our county,” said Commissioner Smith. “But it’s a very expensive county to live in, as we all know.”

There is a possibility for an additional pay increase for the next school year, as Smith said that will be discussed in the upcoming months. The current pay increase is retroactive to the Jan. 31 pay period. Teachers and staff can expect to see the raise in their Feb. 28 paycheck.