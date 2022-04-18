MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County is growing. Now, more retail and restaurant spaces and even a hotel could make their way to Mt. Juliet.

Mid Tenn Powersports co-owner, Eddie Collier, said it hopes to expand and bring a mixed-use development to Mt. Juliet.

The company sells motorcycles and more on Donelson Pike in Nashville. Collier said they’ve recently outgrown their stay at that location.

Looking to the future, for Collier, it was “go big or go home.”

“I kept circling back to these 18 acres that was on the Interstate and way better deal than 5 acres tucked away. I said, ‘let’s roll the dice and try something we’ve never done before.’”

That’s turned into a plan dubbed Gateway Business Park located northeast of Golden Bear Gateway and Interstate-40.

“The new exit at Golden Bear, there’s a lot of commercial warehouses use a mile or so off the exit. The exit, other than TriStar Medical, has been just woods,” he said.

The proposed development sits across from an ongoing project just west of Golden Bear Gateway.

It’s called Legacy Pointe at Golden Bear and includes medical, office and retail spaces.

If Collier’s proposal is approved, then he hopes to start construction in mid-June.