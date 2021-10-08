Mick Jagger strolls through Nashville on eve of Rolling Stones concert

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 17: Rolling Stones Keyboardist Chuck Leavell, Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones perform during The Rolling Stones North American “ZIP CODE” Tour – Nashville at LP Field on June 17, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images,)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The legendary Mick Jagger made a few stops in Nashville in advance of The Rolling Stones concert set for Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

Jagger, 78, posted pictures from around the Music City on his Twitter account, including a snapshot of himself observing deer during a walk and a photo with Nissan Stadium in the background.

The Rolling Stones concert set for Saturday was rescheduled from May of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group last played in Nashville in June of 2015. Jagger made a stop at The Parthenon before that show.

