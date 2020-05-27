Michael W. Smith to bring healing power of music back to the stage, with drive-in concert

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Between COVID-19 and the deadly tornado outbreak, a music star is providing hope in a time of uncertainty. Michael W. Smith will be bringing the healing power of music back to the stage again on Saturday night, but this time his audience will be cars as he host a drive-in concert in his hometown of Franklin.

“It’s different than being in an outdoor amphitheater where everyone is sitting down, everybody is going to be in their cars, it’s going to, it will be just something I’ve never seen before when I take the stage,” Smith told News 2.

With his tour cancelled amid the pandemic, Smith hasn’t taken the stage since March 11.

“I think when Saturday gets here we are all just going to be pretty giddy to actually get on the stage again. Honestly I think I just love the nostalgia that on some level has never been done before,” he said.

Quite a feat for someone has a nearly 40-year, storied career and he just added another first to the list when his song “Waymaker” hit #1 on Christian airplay. It’s now at the top for its third week. Smith said it comes a time when the world could use hope.

“I’ve said it for years, I think music is the most powerful universal language in the world. How a three and a half minute song can change somebodies life, that’s extraordinary to me and I think music draws people together and I think it creates community,” Smith explained.

Something more and more of us seem to be looking for in the midst of a trying time.

“Maybe God’s trying to say something to us you know, maybe I think there’s some good that’s coming out of this.”

Saturday night, Smith plans to share some of that message with his concert “Worship.”

“Really just talk about the promises of God which are still true even in the midst of a pandemic, they are still true,” said Smith.

Tickets are $40 dollars per car, with an 8 person max. Part of the night will be dedicated to benefit Rocketown, as well as ongoing tornado and COVID-19 relief efforts. For more information on tickets click here.

