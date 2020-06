NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a South Nashville restaurant and its food truck were destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 3 a.m. to the fires at Taqueria Mexico Tennessee on Nolensville Pike near Haywood Lane.

HAPPENING NOW: @NashvilleFD are putting out two separate fires. One to Taqueria Mexico Tennessee restaurant, the other to their food truck. Both considered to be a total loss. No injuries. Nolensville Pike near Haywood Lane is shut down. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/NKZA9Co4lb — Julia Palazzo WKRN (@JuliaPalazzoTV) June 22, 2020

Describing the circumstances as “strange,” firefighters said arson had not been ruled out.

No injuries were reported.