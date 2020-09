NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews rescued a kitten stuck in a storm drain over the weekend, according to Metro Water Services (MWS).

This weekend we received a call about a kitten trapped in a storm drain and MWS Stormwater crews were able to come to the recue! #Nashville #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/xnsElThgk7 — Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) September 28, 2020

Crews said they received a call about the kitten being trapped. MWS Stormwater crews came to the rescue.

News 2 reached out to Metro Water Services to find out where the kitten was sent to. MWS officials told News 2 the citizen who reported the kitten decided to keep it.

