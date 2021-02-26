Metro Water asks Nashville residents to clear storm drains ahead of rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Water Services is asking Davidson County residents to check the storm drains near their homes for any blockages ahead of expected multiple days of rain.

Crews have been clearing drains in known trouble spots but the department said it’s pretty much impossible for them to get to all 42,000 inlets.

You can prevent possible flooding in your area by clearing any debris from the drains.

Heavy rain is in the forecast this weekend and blocked storm drains and inlets can cause flood risks. Stormwater crews cleared storm drains in areas of concern, but can't clear all 42,000 inlets. Make sure your storm drains are clear to help prevent flooding in your neighborhood! pic.twitter.com/c4Lzk6lp0S — Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) February 25, 2021

The first round of rain moved into Middle Tennessee late Thursday night. There could be a temporary break during Friday afternoon for some but more is to come Friday night.

As a front moves back north as a warm front and low-pressure areas move along it, several more rounds of rain and storms will push across the area Friday night through Monday morning. After a brief break Monday, another round is possible Tuesday and Tuesday night before it all ends.

Four to six inches of rain are possible, which could lead to localized flooding. Flood Watches are expected to be issued for portions of Middle Tennessee this weekend.

The heaviest downpours are anticipated Saturday night and on Sunday. Please stay weather aware over the weekend, and if you encounter a flooded roadway, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.