NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– To help keep people warm, Metro will be opening an overflow shelter Tuesday.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management tweeted out that temperatures are predicted to drop below 28 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday.

Metro’s shelter will be at a vacant DCSO dormitory at 5131 Harding Place.

It will be open from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Metro will be running a staging area at The Salvation Army at 631 Dickerson Pike.

It will be open from 7 p.m. to about midnight.