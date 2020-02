NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro says they will open an overflow shelter for Thursday night, as temperatures are expected to drop below 28 degrees.

The staging area for the Metro overflow shelter will be The Salvation Army at 631 Dickerson Pike. The area will be open from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Metro also encourages people to utilize Room in the Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission as well.

They encourage young people ages 18-24 to consider utilizing Launch Pad.