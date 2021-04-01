Metro Social Services to open extreme cold weather shelter Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather shelter on Thursday, April 1.

Officials say the extreme cold weather overflow shelter will open Thursday night in anticipation of extended cold temperatures in Nashville. The shelter can be found at the Nashville Fairgrounds located at 500 Wedgewood Avenue. People who own pets are welcome at the shelter.

According to officials, the shelter is in the same complex as the social distancing and isolations shelters at the Fairgrounds, but in a separate building; signage will guide people to the correct entrance. Those who ride the bus can get to the shelter from Nolensville Road.

Volunteers are asked to call the overflow shelter coordinator and ask if there is space before anyone is dropped off at the shelter. Capacity is 250-300 people.

Once capacity is reached, people must seek shelter at Nashville Rescue Mission.

Volunteers are asked to time drop-offs after 7 p.m. to make sure people can observe social distancing while waiting to get COVID health checks. Volunteers will also be told to ask people for symptoms of COVID-19 before transporting them to the shelter.

If anyone has symptoms, they will be asked to go to the isolation shelter.

People will then be given the option to get a COVID-19 test and stay at the Nashville Fairgrounds until they have test results. Face masks will always be required and social distancing should be observed at all times.