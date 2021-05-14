Metro Schools will continue to require masks ‘until further notice’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools will continue to require masks in all facilities and at graduation ceremonies even after the mandate has expired in Davidson County.

In a statement released to News 2 Friday morning, Metro Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted said “masks will continue to be required in all MNPS facilities, as well as during graduations, until further notice.”

Braisted explained that most students will not be eligible to be fully vaccinated prior to the end of the school year and there is currently no mechanism in place to identify who is and is not fully vaccinated.

“Masks are meant to protect those around the individual wearing it,” he added.

Braisted said the district will continue to review guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and work with the Metro Public Health Department “to identify the best strategies to ensure the safety of students and staff as we begin to move towards a pre-pandemic normal.”

The mask mandate for Nashville and Davidson County, which has been in effect since late June of last year, officially ended at 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

All of the city’s capacity restrictions were also lifted Friday morning.

The latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health show approximately 43.5% of Nashville residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 36.5% are considered “fully vaccinated.”

Health officials reported a total of 962 people were actively infected with the virus in Davidson County, as of Thursday morning.