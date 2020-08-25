Metro Schools to continue virtual learning until at least October 1st

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Schools Board of Education announced Tuesday night that Metro Nashville Public Schools will continue learning virtually through the first quarter, which runs through October 1.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, said social distancing isn’t feasible at this time, but she would like to try to return small populations of students a little at a time as early as September 9.

Extracurricular activities and sports are postponed but non-contact practices can be held.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.